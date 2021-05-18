You can legally drink alcohol at some New Westminster parks starting today

As of Tuesday morning, public alcohol consumption will be legal at a select number of parks and public spaces in New Westminster.

A motion was passed by New Westminster City Council last month. The city will join North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam as one of the few municipalities in Metro Vancouver where public alcohol consumption is permitted.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw many of our neighbouring municipalities successfully support alcohol consumption in their local parks,” Mayor Jonathan Coté said in a release.

“The adoption of this new bylaw is intended to encourage our residents to enjoy our outdoor spaces and socialize safely. It also creates an opportunity to support our local establishments by ordering both food and beverages.”

The bylaw takes effect immediately and will run seven days a week, from 11 am until dusk, at the following designated parks:

Grimston Park

Hume Park

Moody Park

Port Royal Park

Queen’s Park

Sapperton Park

Westminster Pier Park

Signage has been installed at each park to indicate where public alcohol consumption is allowed. Staff will also receive feedback on the pilot project to determine any adjustments that may be needed.

In the fall, the City of New Westminster will collect input from the community and decide on whether to continue the program in these public spaces.