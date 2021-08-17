BC residents are wondering, "Where is Premier John Horgan?"

News

On Monday evening, word got out from Premier John Horgan’s office that he is on vacation with family. BC residents and political opponents have taken to social media to express their displeasure that it’s taking place while parts of the province deal with devastation due to ongoing wildfires.

In an email, the office of the Premier stated that he is expected to return this Thursday.

In the meantime, many BC residents have been living through wildfires, forcing a portion of the Coquihalla to be closed on Monday.

“While spending time with his family away from the office, Premier Horgan has been briefed daily – sometimes several times a day – on the important issues and crises facing British Columbians. He will be back on Thursday.”

While the statement from the office of the Premier said that he’s on vacation, they haven’t revealed whether he is vacationing in BC, or out of province.

However, a tweet from BC Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew may have given the Premier away.

Others took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Regardless of where he is, the office of he Premier insists he is still being consulted with and briefed daily when it comes to BC’s wildfire management and is providing guidance to BC officials.

BC’s Public Safety Minister spoke publicly yesterday during a press conference on BC’s wildfire management, where a reporter asked him about the Premier’s vacation. Farnworth suggested that the Premier is doing “exactly what he’s supposed to.”

