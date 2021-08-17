High risk New West resident missing, police ask public to stay alert

A 38-year-old man has gone missing in New West, and the New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) is asking residents and businesses to stay on the lookout.

Missing since August 14, at approximately 2 am in the Queensborough area of New West, Eric Cardeno was last seen at his residence.

Police say Cardeno was wearing a dark tank top and black baseball shorts and is considered high risk.

Cardeno is considered high risk as an individual who might deal with mental or physical health issues, not that he poses a risk to the public.

Police describe Cardeno as a Filipino male who stands 5’10”, with a medium build, shaved head, and a tattoo down the left side of his chest extending onto his arm and top of his hand.

“We are very concerned for Mr. Cardeno, and we ask that all business and property owners in the Queensborough, Richmond, and Annacis Island area check their property for him,” stated Acting Inspector Jeff Scott.

The NWPD is asking for the public’s help to locate him to ensure his well-being. They add that friends and family are concerned for his safety.

Police are asking business and property owners to do a walk-through of buildings and surrounding property.

They’re also asking property owners to check sheds, rooftops, and garages and are hoping to obtain dash-cam footage taken in the area between 1:30 am, and 7 am on August 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call NWPD Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430 or if he is seen to call 9-1-1.