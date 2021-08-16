BC announces over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,434 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 156,513.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,090 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 104 individuals are currently hospitalized, 47 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 532 cases between Friday and Saturday, 441 between Saturday and Sunday, and 461 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 316 new cases, 882 total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in Fraser Health, for a total of 1,780 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 82.6% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 73.2% have received their second dose.

149,553 people who tested positive have now recovered.