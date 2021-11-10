What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Vancouver

Every November 11, Canadians across the country take time to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, cities around Metro Vancouver and organizations such as the Royal Canadian Legion BC and Yukon Command will hold modified or virtual ceremonies.
Some municipalities will be hosting smaller or virtual events. The ceremony at Victory Square Cenotaph in Vancouver will also be streamed online for others to view.
Here is what is open and closed in Vancouver on Remembrance Day.
Open:
Grocery Stores
- Safeway (regular hours)
- Save-On-Foods (regular hours)
- No Frills (regular hours)
- Whole Foods (regular hours)
- Superstore (regular hours)
- City Market (regular hours)
- Urban Fare (regular hours)
- Walmart (regular hours)
- Costco (regular hours)
Liquor Stores
- BC Liquor stores (open but with modified hours)
- Private liquor stores (hours vary depending on the store; check websites for details)
Malls
- Pacific Centre Mall (open from 10:00 am to 8 pm)
- City Square (open from 12 to 5 pm)
- International Village (open from 10 am to 1o pm)
- Kingsgate Mall (open from 11 am 5 pm)
- The Amazing Brentwood (open from 10 am to 8 pm)
- Park Royal (open from 11:15 am to 5 pm)
- Metrotown (open from 11:05 am to 7 pm)
Libraries
- Carnegie Reading Room (regular hours)
Post Offices
- Post offices operated privately may be open if the host business is open; otherwise, all Canada Post offices will be closed
Closed:
Banks
- All banks are closed on Remembrance Day
Libraries
- All library branches are closed, except the Carnegie Reading Room
City Services
- All government offices are closed
- Most community centres in Vancouver, with the exception of False Creek, Mount Pleasant, Sunset, Trout Lake, and Kerrisdale, are closed (check this list for exact times and hours of operation)
- Some fitness centres in Vancouver are closed (check this list for exact times)
- A number of pools in Vancouver are closed (check this list for exact times)
Post Offices
- Canada Post is closed, except privately operated post offices, which will open according to the hours of the host business.