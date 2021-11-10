What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Vancouver

Every November 11, Canadians across the country take time to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, cities around Metro Vancouver and organizations such as the Royal Canadian Legion BC and Yukon Command will hold modified or virtual ceremonies.

Some municipalities will be hosting smaller or virtual events. The ceremony at Victory Square Cenotaph in Vancouver will also be streamed online for others to view.

Here is what is open and closed in Vancouver on Remembrance Day.

Open:

Grocery Stores

Liquor Stores

BC Liquor stores (open but with modified hours)

Private liquor stores (hours vary depending on the store; check websites for details)

Malls

Post offices operated privately may be open if the host business is open; otherwise, all Canada Post offices will be closed

Closed:

Banks

All banks are closed on Remembrance Day

All library branches are closed, except the Carnegie Reading Room

City Services

Canada Post is closed, except privately operated post offices, which will open according to the hours of the host business.