Here's what's happening in Metro Vancouver for Remembrance Day

As millions of Canadians pay their respects to soldiers — past and present — here are all the Remembrance Day ceremonies happening in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

In addition, to commemorate and thank retired and active military personnel, BC Transit, BC Ferries, and TransLink will offer free fares for veterans on November 11. Two minutes of silence will occur at 11 am on ships and ferry terminals, and BC transit drivers may stop their bus if it is safe to do so.

BC Ferries is also providing free travel for British Columbia’s seniors on Remembrance Day with the presentation of a BC Services Card, BC driver’s licence, BC identification card, or birth certificate.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many ceremonies are invitation-only and virtual for members of the public. Unless specified otherwise, all events will take place on Thursday, November 11.

Vancouver

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony at Victory Square will be by invitation only. Members of the public are encouraged to watch the ceremony online.

The event is organized by a committee of local volunteers as well as legion members.

Time: 10 am to 12 pm

Where: Victory Square — 200 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

The Remembrance Day Ceremony at UBC will be held on Thursday, November 11 and will include short readings, remarks from special guests, and musical performances by UBC’s School of Music.

Time: Doors open at 10 am; ceremony begins at 10:45 am

Where: The UBC War Memorial Gym — 6081 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Burnaby

The City of Burnaby has not announced any in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies at this time. It acknowledged in a statement, however, that such ceremonies are “an important and highly valued tradition in our community, to honour those who have served on our behalf.”

“In light of the continuing pandemic, and to keep veterans and residents safe, Burnaby residents are asked to Remember in Place this year by finding a moment for quiet reflection, wherever they are,” the City said in an announcement.

“Everyone is encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 11 am to reflect on the sacrifice of those who gave their lives and the courage of those who continue to serve.”

Coquitlam

In Port Coquitlam, a small, invitation-only ceremony will take place at Legion 133. Members of the public are asked to show their respects by laying wreaths or poppies at the City of Port Coquitlam War Memorial, located at City Hall.

Delta and Ladner

The City of Delta will host a virtual Remembrance Day ceremony at 11 am on November 11, 2021. Residents can watch the ceremony on the City of Delta’s Facebook page.

“We encourage all members of the community, whether at home or in the neighbourhood, to take two minutes to remember those who have bravely served and continue to serve in Canada’s armed forces.”

Time: 11 am

Where: Online

Langley

In order to keep veterans and participants safe, residents are being encouraged to watch the Remembrance Day ceremonies listed below live online.

Taking place at the Aldergrove Legion Cenotaph, residents are encouraged to watch a live ceremony online.

While the Fort Langley Remembrance Day Service will be taking place in person this year, in order to keep veterans and participants safe, the general public is discouraged from attending.

A livestream of the service at the Cenotaph will be broadcast and available for the public to view from their own homes, starting at 10:15 am.

The general public may access the Cenotaph after 12 pm to lay wreaths and poppies in a physically distanced manner.

Time: Procession begins at 10:15 am

Where: Fort Langley Cenotaph — 23105 St. Andrews Avenue, Fort Langley

A live stream of this event will be available online starting at 10:30 am.

Time: 10:30 am procession, 10:45 am service

Where: Murrayville Cemetery — 21405 – 44 Avenue, Langley

Maple Ridge

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 is asking the Maple Ridge residents to remember in place.

“The Legion encourages everyone to remember safely at home and has opted to forgo the usual gathering at the Cenotaph in Memorial Peace Park in favour of an invitation-only event at the Legion headquarters,” reads the Maple Ridge website.

Anyone who decides to visit the Cenotaph on November 11 for personal memorials or to lay a wreath is asked to practice physical distancing, limit time, and wear a mask. City staff will be at the Memorial Peach Park Cenotaph from 10 am to 1 pm on that day.

New Westminster

The City of New Westminster will host a virtual ceremony to honour its veterans and their sacrifices. It will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook starting at 10:30 am and can be viewed later at any time.

The virtual ceremony will include poetry readings, a memorial address, two minutes of silence, the wreath ceremony, and musical components.

Time: Live at 10:30 am or at any other time

Where: Online

North Vancouver

The Lynn Valley Legion will host a truncated ceremony offering prayers and a moment of silence. Members of the public are asked to gather across the street.

Time: 10:50 to 11:05 am

Where: Lynn Valley Legion — 1630 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver

A private, invite-only Remembrance Day ceremony will take place at the Victoria Park Cenotaph. It will be streamed on November 11, starting at 10:30 am.

The area around the Victoria Park Cenotaph will be closed to the public this year, and no parade or public in-person ceremonies will take place on-site this year. Anyone who wishes to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph is asked to do so before or after November 11.

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Online

Pitt Meadows

Legion in Pitt Meadows will not be hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony this year. Residents are invited to find safe ways to honour the day from their homes.

Port Coquitlam

In order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port Coquitlam Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133 will not hold its annual Remembrance Day service or parade, which typically draws crowds to downtown Port Coquitlam.

Port Moody

Poppy Wreaths will be placed at the Cairn at the Arts Centre for the public to spend a quiet moment of tribute and reflection. A piper will play the lament at 11 am.

Time: All day (lament at 11 am)

Where: Port Moody Arts Centre — 2425 St. Johns Street, Port Moody

Legion will open at 10:30 am to stream the Remembrance Day Ceremony from Victory Square in Vancouver. The bar and kitchen will open after the Ceremony is concluded.

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #119 — 2529 Clarke Street, Port Moody

Richmond

Members of the public are encouraged to participate virtually in an online service this year. Individuals are asked to refrain from gathering at City Hall.

A closed Remembrance Day service will be streamed online and can be watched live anytime after 10:25 am on Thursday.

Time: 10:25 am

Where: Online

Surrey

The ceremony at the cenotaph in Cloverdale will take place virtually this year. Members from the Cloverdale Legion will lay wreaths in a smaller ceremony. The public is asked to not gather at Veterans Square this year.

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 am

Where: Online

Tsawwassen

An indoor ceremony will take place at Branch 289, involving local dignitaries and a visit by the Delta Police Pipe Band in the afternoon. BC Vaccine Cards will be checked upon entry and face masks must be used when a person is not seated.

Time: 10:15 am to 8 pm

Where: The Royal Canadian Legion Tsawwassen Branch 289 — 22-1835 56 Street, Delta

White Rock

A Remembrance Day Parade will march off at 10:40 am from White Rock Elementary School.

Time: 10:40 to 11:30 am

Where: Begins at White Rock Elementary School — 1273 Fir Street, White Rock

West Vancouver

A public Remembrance Day ceremony will not be held in West Vancouver this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Vancouver Memorial Library will have Remembrance Day displays, video screenings of interviews with veterans, and additional programming from 12 to 5 pm.

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library – 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver