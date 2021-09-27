What's open and closed on Truth and Reconciliation day in Vancouver
Sep 27 2021, 2:15 pm
This year marks the first time ever that Canada is observing Truth and Reconciliation Day, a new national holiday, which takes place on Thursday, September 30.
While some provinces have suggested that they would not be observing the day, BC is planning to honour it as a day of commemoration, not as a statutory holiday.
We’ve compiled a list of the places that are open on Truth and Reconciliation Day in Vancouver. Some businesses may be announcing changes in the days leading up to September 30.
What’s open:
Attractions
- Capilano Suspension Bridge
- Grouse Mountain
- Maritime Museum
- Granville Island (some individual businesses may be closed)
- Burnaby Village Museum
- Cineplex
- Vancouver pools and ice rinks (locations vary)
Grocery Stores
- Safeway
- Save-On-Foods
- Whole Foods
- IGA
- Superstore
- Organic Acres
- Loblaws City Market
- Urban Fare
- Meinhardt
- Walmart
Pharmacies
Malls
- Pacific Centre Mall
- City Square
- International Village
- Kingsgate Mall
- Park Royal
- Metrotown
- The Amazing Brentwood
What’s closed:
The City of Vancouver has announced that all city services and buildings will be closed for the day, and they are urging residents and visitors in the city to reflect on what the day represents.
Vancouver City Hall will be closed.
Libraries
- All Vancouver library branches (with the exception of Carnegie)
Community centres
- Brittannia Community Centre
- Champlain Heights Community Centre
- False Creek Community Centre
- Kensington Community Centre
- RayCam Community Centre
- Thunderbird Community Centre
Fitness centres and pools
- Britannia fitness centre and pool
- Champlain Heights fitness centre
- False Creek fitness centre
- Kensington fitness centre and pool
- Kitsilano pool
- Maple Grove pool
- Marpole fitness centre
- New Brighton pool
- RayCam fitness centre
- Second Beach pool
- Thunderbird fitness centre
- West End fitness centre
- West Point Grey fitness centre