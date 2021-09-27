What's open and closed on Truth and Reconciliation day in Vancouver

This year marks the first time ever that Canada is observing Truth and Reconciliation Day, a new national holiday, which takes place on Thursday, September 30.

While some provinces have suggested that they would not be observing the day, BC is planning to honour it as a day of commemoration, not as a statutory holiday.

We’ve compiled a list of the places that are open on Truth and Reconciliation Day in Vancouver. Some businesses may be announcing changes in the days leading up to September 30.

What’s open:

Attractions

Grocery Stores

Pharmacies

Malls

What’s closed:

The City of Vancouver has announced that all city services and buildings will be closed for the day, and they are urging residents and visitors in the city to reflect on what the day represents.

Vancouver City Hall will be closed.

Libraries

All Vancouver library branches (with the exception of Carnegie)

Community centres

Fitness centres and pools