It’s been a minute since we last shared the news that online baking business JJ Bakes Company would be opening its own storefront in Langley.

Specializing in wedding cakes, custom cakes, and cupcakes, the bakeshop has been working on its own space in the Walnut Grove area since last August, but now, it’s almost ready to open to the public.

Located at 20349 88th Avenue #12, the bakeshop and cafe space has been inspired by the Philippines and pays homage to the cultural background of its owners, Kelsey, Jennifer, and Kaitlyn.

In addition to JJ Bakes’ iconic baked goods, the cafe will offer coffee and other treats in a tropical-inspired space.

“The Philippines was a major inspiration to us, and we’ve adorned the space with hues of green, lots of texture, warm lighting, and lots of cute antiques and keepsakes,” JJ Bakes shares in an Instagram post. “We wanted to design our space to feel fun and aesthetic but also a great place to come grab a cupcake and a coffee and relax or spend some time catching up with friends!”

JJ Bakes Company is known for its lineup of original flavours like red velvet, matcha, and ube, as well as specialty flavours like Ocean Salted Caramel, Cinnamon Beach Buns, and Cookie Butta Crumble Chupcake.

JJ Bakes tells Dished it will officially open on Saturday, June 24, with a giveaway, contest, and other activities for customers who drop by on the day.

Address: 20349 88th Avenue #12, Langley

