Glenburn Soda Fountain has kicked off the holiday season in the one way it knows best: with awesome holiday-themed, handmade desserts!

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, you can stop by their shop to devour their unique holiday concoctions, which include milkshakes, floats, ice cream, and so much more.

Here’s what you can get at Glenburn Soda Fountain:

Yule Nog: Creamy eggnog ice cream layered with bourbon butterscotch sauce and pecan shortbread crumble, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon candied pecans

Jack Frost Brownie: Candy cane ice cream, hot fudge, and chocolate hard shell with chunks of brownie, garnished with white chocolate peppermint bark and crushed candy cones

The Merry Terry: Chocolate ice cream, orange chocolate sauce, shortbread crumble, and roasted pistachios, topped with chocolate whipped cream, orange sugar, and chocolate, orange segment

Holiday Sampler: Candy cane ice cream with hot fudge, eggnog ice cream with bourbon caramel and vanilla ice cream with orange chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream and seasonal garnishes

Peppermint Malt: A creamy, thick malt blended with candy cane ice cream and your choice of chocolate or vanilla. Topped with whipped cream and a peppermint malt ball

Yuletide Brewster: Double strength Heights Coffee Co. coffee, blended with eggnog ice cream and topped with whipped cream and nutmeg sugar

Reindeer Float: Pop Shoppe rootbeer with two scoops of eggnog ice cream. Make it a Blitzen and get it blended and topped with whipped cream

You can also feast on their exclusive ice cream flavours, including eggnog, chocolate orange chip, pecan butter tart, and candy cane. Not to mention, they also have cones and ice cream sandwiches that you can buy and take home for later.

These holiday treats are only available until December 23, so you better check them out while you can. Glenburn Soda Fountain is open Tuesday to Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 3 pm to 10 pm and Sunday from 3 to 9 pm.

Glenburn Soda Fountain

Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-565-0155

