What to expect ahead of snowmageddon in Metro Vancouver

As Metro Vancouver and many parts of the province brace for snowmageddon, the BC Ministry of Public Safety advises residents to be prepared.

This evening, extending into Thursday morning, up to 20 cm of snow could hit Metro Vancouver, with up to 30 cm of snow possible for the Fraser Valley.

The ministry is warning residents that power outages could occur across the province. Along with power outages, cold temperatures could lead to icy conditions and slick roads.

The forecast

A winter storm warning is currently in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Environment Canada says snow will be “heavy at times.” Winds are expected to pick up on Wednesday evening.

There is a high chance of freezing rain in the Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver.

Conditions should clear by Friday before the potential for more snow on the weekend.

Road conditions

Make sure you plan and expect delays if you’re going to be on the road tonight, and if you take transit, snowmageddon for Vancouver means snowmageddon for TransLink.

If last night was any indication, buses could be heavily impacted by the weather, so make sure you have a backup plan in the event that you were relying on transit to get you home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

“On Lower Mainland highways, maintenance contractors will proactively apply anti-icing brine when low temperatures are forecast, and plows are mobilized to quickly deal with any accumulation of snow,” reads a statement from the public safety ministry.

If you get stranded, the ministry suggests waiting in your car and calling 911.

Power outages

Some areas of BC have already experienced power outages over the past 12 hours, and the ministry warns that there could be more.

Crews have been assigned to an outage affecting 1,000 customers in #Agassiz and the surrounding area. They’ll share available updates on our mobile site here: https://t.co/bKNh4lmW72 pic.twitter.com/BlgXjR9794 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 5, 2022

“Severe weather can cause power outages. Be prepared for up to one week by developing a household emergency plan and putting together an emergency kit. If you encounter a downed or damaged power line, assume it is live and a danger.”

In the event of a power outage, BC Hydro offers tips on their website.

Winter weather means outages can happen when you least expect it. Get prepared with your own outage plan: https://t.co/R7c1lDvryi pic.twitter.com/yLGy8h8AQM — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 5, 2022

What the City of Vancouver is doing

Daily Hive reached out to the City of Vancouver to gauge what the city was going to be doing to prepare for tonight’s snowstorm.

“Our crews remain focused on treating priority routes for snow and ice. Additional staff are deployed to continue their work hand salting of corner ramps and bus stops on arterial routes,” a City spokesperson said.

“We are working around the clock to maintain good driving conditions. However, some roads can still be icy and snowy as we complete our treatments. We ask all residents to please slow down, watch for slippery sections and pooling water, and drive for the current conditions. ”

Crews will also be prioritizing certain routes in Vancouver for snow and ice treatment, including major roads, bus routes, bridges, our four major pedestrian pathways. They’re also going to be treating the 16 most used bike routes “with salt and brine.”

A cup of hot cocoa and a warm blanket may be the perfect companion for snowmageddon in Vancouver tonight.