From safety to functional closures: Tensions grow over return to class

At Tuesday afternoon’s COVID-19 briefing, the first one of 2022, BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry seemed to make it clear that more restrictions were unlikely, even when it comes to the back to school plan.

She also suggested that a third of BC’s workforce could be taken off the job because of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, and that businesses would have to implement “contingency plans” to continue to operate.

This directive was also given to BC schools.

There’s a bit of a storm taking place on social media due to concerns about back to school safety in BC when it comes to COVID-19 and the highly infectious Omicron variant.

#BCedEnhancedMeasures is currently one of the top trends in Canada.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Henry has said that schools are safe.

“We’ve seen this consistently, and there’s no reason to think it will be different now, they are not a major source of transmission,” Henry said yesterday in regards to schools.

“We know that schools are safe, they’re the best and safest place for our children.”

Many teachers and parents do not agree.

Henry did suggest some changes should be made, like when she stated that kids should pause extra-curricular activities for now. The back to school date was also delayed a week, with classes scheduled to begin on January 10.

Jennifer Whiteside, BC’s Minister of Education, also suggested that safety of students would be prioritized.

Functional closures

While Henry maintains that the back to school plan for BC is safe, Jordan Tinney, Superintendent for Surrey Schools, has laid out a directive for functional closures.

A functional closure is basically when there aren’t enough staff available to keep operations going, which would force in-person learning to move online. Tinney suggested the district was “anticipating” functional closures due to the explosion of Omicron cases.

“It isn’t necessarily an outbreak, it just means we can’t run.”

After a functional closure is announced, staff would communicate with parents, and the following day would be a planning day. Following the planning day, classes would move online. This would force parents to figure out plans to stay home with their kids if they had no one to look after them.

“For how long? We’re yet to get really clear direction on that, but I believe it will be between seven and 10 days.”

Growing tension

As of 11 AM on Wednesday, there were over 11,000 tweets using the hashtag #BCedEnhancedMeasures.

Henry maintained that pretty much everyone would be exposed to Omicron in BC at some point, but from the standpoint of concerned parents, teachers, and members of the larger community, enhanced measures should still be put in place.

