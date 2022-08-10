WestJet brings back 17 sun and leisure routes so you can escape winter

Summer’s flying by fast and before we know it, we’ll be in the thick of winter.

If you’re already dreading the oncoming cold months, not to worry. WestJet is bringing back 17 sun and leisure routes that were suspended during the pandemic, so you can escape the cold.

“We recognize the past three winters have been disruptive to our guests’ travel plans and we look forward to reconnecting Canadians to some of the warmer destinations they have missed the most,” said John Weatherill, WestJet executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, in a news release.

How many of the sunny destinations we’re flying to this winter can you list? Hint: they span the Caribbean, U.S. and Mexico. ✈️☀️ — WestJet (@WestJet) August 9, 2022

Spend your holidays at sunny destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, or Central Americas.

There are also plenty of routes to warmer destination in the US.

In addition, WestJet announced new six-times weekly regional services between Penticton, BC, and Vancouver beginning on February 17, 2023, along with the restart of domestic flights between Edmonton and Nanaimo, BC.

Here’s the full list of WestJet’s sun and leisure routes:

US flights

Caribbean, Mexico and Central American flights