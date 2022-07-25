NewsTransportationUrbanized

Strike averted: WestJet workers in Vancouver, Calgary reach tentative agreement

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Jul 25 2022, 1:35 pm
Strike averted: WestJet workers in Vancouver, Calgary reach tentative agreement
Heather Dunbar/Shutterstock

There will be no strike at WestJet after the airline came to a tentative first collective agreement Sunday night, just days before the deadline.

Nearly 800 baggage and customer service staff in Calgary and Vancouver were about to walk off the job. Unifor, Canada’s largest union in the private sector, announced last week that 98% of workers were in favour of a strike if a deal could not be reached.

According to a news release, details of the new agreement will first be presented to union members at a meeting later this week.

WestJet and Unifor have been trying to negotiate a deal regarding wages and scope of work since October 2021.

“This bargaining committee has worked very hard over the last nine months to negotiate this first agreement that brings long overdue wage increases and improvements to working conditions,” says Scott Doherty, lead negotiator and assistant to the national president at Unifor.

The agreement comes as travellers continue to face long lines, flight delays, cancellations, and lost baggage at airports across Canada.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.