Less than 50% of Air Canada, WestJet flights were on time in June

For the second month in a row, Air Canada and WestJet have the worst on-time performance of North America’s 10 largest airlines.

In June, Air Canada flights arrived on schedule just 37.99% of the time, while WestJet flights were on time 47.04% of the time. The delays make the airlines the ninth and tenth worst-performing carriers on the continent.

The data is courtesy of Cirium, an aviation analytics company. A flight is considered to be “on time” if the aircraft arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time.

According to the data, Air Canada operated 13,791 flights in June, while WestJet flew 8,888.

The figures are far below other carriers — Alaska Airlines, which was the most on-time airline in June, operated 20,007 flights while Delta Airlines flew 87,333 — despite not being affected by the airlines’ summer flight cancellations.

Air Canada and WestJet’s on-time performance has gotten worse with time. Though they were still ranked as the worst-performing North American carriers in May, both airline’s flights were on schedule more than 50% of the time that month.

The airlines’ comp factor — the percentage of tracked flights that are completed — has also decreased since May. Previously over 98%, Air Canada’s dropped to 97.30% in June, while WestJet’s hit 95%.

On July 12, Air Canada delayed more than 70% of its flights in a single day, more than any other airline in the world. WestJet did the same on July 14, according to FlightAware.