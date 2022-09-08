WestJet introduces gender and body inclusive uniforms for staff (PHOTOS)

It’s a new day for WestJet as it introduces new gender and body inclusive uniforms that “embrace the diverse needs” of frontline staff.

“The launch of our new uniforms is not only representative of WestJet’s brand and inclusive culture, but of the incredible WestJetters who make up our unique identity,” said Diederik Pen, WestJet’s chief operating officer in a press release.

The uniforms made their debut on a runway at YYC Calgary International Airport, conceptualized and designed by Juli Grbac “with safety and inclusivity at the forefront,” and unique to Canada.

“It has been a joy and an honour to be part of the WestJet family and bring this new look to life,” said Grbac in a press release.

WestJet staff across all departments had a say in the new uniforms, creating a product suited for all, and “fit for every body.”

“After significant designing, testing and feedback, these uniforms embrace the diverse needs of WestJet’s frontline staff and provide a look that will stand the test of time that can be worn with confidence.”

Along with the uniforms are redesigned name tags featuring a newly created space for pronouns, staying true to the theme of inclusivity for everyone in the WestJet world.

An emphasis on freedom of originality is also being encouraged, updating its tattoo policy to ensure staff can “celebrate individuality.”

The launch of the new uniforms has been celebrated among the staff. “The availability for gender neutrality is so important in supporting the larger and diverse group of people we have working at WestJet,” said Cabin Crew Member Lindsay Poll.

Jodi Tamuyao, another member of the cabin crew added, “As a queer-identifying person, having options on what I can wear at work, means a lot. When you look good, you feel better and when you feel better, you perform at your best.”

“It’s about wearing something made for my body that I look and feel great in. I love the collection because it does just that,” said Meg Bateman, WestJet’s manager of The Runway Uniform Fit Center.

Perhaps the forward-thinking move by the airline is a sign of things to come in the industry.