Canada's newest low-cost airline pushes back launch date yet again

After a few delays, Canada’s newest low-cost airline, Canada Jetlines, has announced a new launch date for its first round of flights.

The airline’s first flight is now set to take off on September 22, between Toronto to Calgary. Bi-weekly flights will be available for passengers on Thursdays and Sundays.

Starting on October 13, the airline will transition to three flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Canada Jetlines is proud to launch our initial flights between Toronto to Calgary – two vibrant Canadian cities with numerous tourist destinations including Niagara Falls, Lakes of Ontario, and the CN Tower in the East, and Banff, Kananaskis, Canmore, Lake Louise, Jasper, and the Rocky Mountains in the West,” said Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines, in a press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada Jetlines (@ca_jetlines)

One-way fares for this route range from $99 to $254 depending on the tier of ticket selected, and some fares allow passengers to claim up to two bags for free. Additional checked bags will cost between $50 to $75.

The inaugural flights were originally scheduled for August 15 but then were pushed back to August 29 as the airline waited for final licensing approval.

According to Canada Jetlines, more routes to exciting destinations will be “announced soon.”