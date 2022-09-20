Batter up: WestJet is having a 15% off base fare deal, offering cheaper flights to all of the carrier’s US destinations to celebrate the end of baseball season.

The airline’s Home Run Sale is geared towards travellers “stealing” (baseball, get it?) on all base (pun probably intended) fares so you can catch (hey oh) your favourite American Major League Baseball teams.

But it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to watch baseball. WestJet says the 15% discount will be offered on all US destinations until Friday.

But, if you are a ball fan, now might be the best time to consider checking out those far-out MLB games.

As the 2022 MLB season begins to wrap up, there’s plenty to be excited about. Maybe you want to check out the Blue Jays clinch a playoff spot out in Baltimore, or follow Albert Pujols as he chases career home run number 700 before he retires at season’s end.

Or heck, maybe you just want to enjoy some suds, stadium hot dogs, and photogenic views?

WestJet’s deal — which expires on September 23 at 11:59 pm MT (1:59 am ET) — is valid on all wholly operated flights from Canada to the US and has no blackout dates.

Use the promo code 8Y8P8BN for travel dates from September 20 to February 28, 2023, on both basic and economy WestJet fares.

“Take me out to the ball game, take me out with the crowd…”