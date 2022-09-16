Air Canada buys fleet of electric-hybrid planes amid global emission concerns (VIDEO)

The country’s largest airline Air Canada has ordered 30 electric-hybrid planes to lower aircraft emissions as the world worries about the effects of climate change.

On Thursday, the carrier announced that it’s signed a major purchase agreement with Swedish company Heart Aerospace, which will be developing the ES-30 electric-hybrid models. It’s also acquired $5 million in equity stake in Heart Aerospace.

This brings Air Canada a step closer to its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Today we agreed to purchase 30 ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft from @heartaerospace, a step toward our goal of net zero emissions by 2050. These regional aircraft will seat up to 30 passengers & fly quietly with zero emissions when on battery power.



The aircraft looks equal parts futuristic and retro and will be able to fit 30 passengers.

These lithium battery-powered planes are expected to enter service in 2028 and will have a zero-emission range of 200 kilometres, which can be extended up to 800 kilometres if generator-supplemented power is used and fewer passengers are flying.

Air Canada says that along with their smaller environmental footprint, the planes also boast quieter performance, better reliability, and improved operational parameters. Plus, they’ll charge fully in just 30 to 50 minutes!

The carrier also shared that the ES-30s will allow it to “serve regional and commuter routes, providing low-emission connectivity to local communities over the medium-to-long term.”