Republican Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been getting blasted online for comparing Air Canada’s new fleet of electric planes to slavery.

The politician, who has served as the US representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district since 2021, joked that the new electric-hybrid planes might be powered like “slave ships” with passengers forced to cycle on exercise bikes by “nasty airline stewardesses” in order “to keep the airplane in the air.”

While speaking at the Texas South Summit, she didn’t help to validate her theory by mistakenly referring to Justin Trudeau as the “president” of Canada.

“Here’s something interesting — get this: Air Canada has ordered 30 electric airplanes; how about that?” She asks the crowd. “What does that even look like?”

She pondered if it would work like “the slaves who were rowing in ships,” curious if the planes would be powered “like a spin class in a tube.”

The popular TikToker @pottymouthpollyanna, who often records her reactions to political and social comments on the platform, shared her response to Greene’s comparison.

“It’s absurd,” concluded the republican politician. Absurd indeed.

Last week, Air Canada announced it had signed a significant purchase agreement with Swedish company Heart Aerospace, which will develop ES-30 electric-hybrid airplanes.

The lithium battery-powered planes are expected to enter service in 2028. They will have a zero-emission range of 200 kilometres, which can be extended up to 800 kilometres if generator-supplemented power is used and fewer passengers are flying.