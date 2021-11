Trees, logs, and debris are scattered along the seawall in West Vancouver, one day after a major storm hit the BC south coast.

There is also some damage to the rock wall along the seawall.

The Centennial Seawalk is a 1.7-kilometre walkway that extends from the bottom of 18th Street to Dundarave Park.

Early Tuesday morning, the seawall was covered in debris.

The City of West Vancouver has told Daily Hive it is waiting for an update from crews about damage and the cleanup process.