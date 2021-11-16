Burrard Street Bridge reopens after stray barge causes closure

The City of Vancouver has announced that the Burrard Street Bridge reopened to the public on Tuesday morning.

The bridge closed on Monday at 7 pm, after a stray barge was seen floating around English Bay and Sunset Beach.

City officials said they were concerned about the risk of the barge “coming loose and colliding with the bridge.”

The reopening, they said on Tuesday, is tied to “calmer weather and low winds,” which greatly reduces the risk of the barge coming loose.

Staff will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day.

Barge Update: The Burrard Bridge has now reopened. Thanks to the calmer weather and low winds the risk of the barge coming loose is greatly reduced. We will be monitoring continuously throughout the day. #BCStorm #VanTraffic pic.twitter.com/bxxMuBlvJu — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) November 16, 2021