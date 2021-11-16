NewsWeather

Burrard Street Bridge reopens after stray barge causes closure

Nov 16 2021, 4:59 pm
Burrard Street Bridge closed on Monday night due to a stray barge in English Bay and Sunset Beach (City of Vancouver/Twitter).

The City of Vancouver has announced that the Burrard Street Bridge reopened to the public on Tuesday morning.

The bridge closed on Monday at 7 pm, after a stray barge was seen floating around English Bay and Sunset Beach.

City officials said they were concerned about the risk of the barge “coming loose and colliding with the bridge.”

The reopening, they said on Tuesday, is tied to “calmer weather and low winds,” which greatly reduces the risk of the barge coming loose.

Staff will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day.

