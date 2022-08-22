A fatal collision at a wedding in West Vancouver this weekend left several injured and two dead, police said.

According to police, on August 20 at 6:10 pm, first responders attended a call in the 400 block of Keith Road. A driver of a 2016 Range Rover, a woman in her 60s, was leaving her driveway when she drove into a wedding celebration at an adjacent property.

“The scene was chaotic and involved multiple victims,” said police.

Two women in their 60s were pronounced dead at the scene, and seven were transported to the hospital.

“This is a very tragic incident which has affected a number of families in our community and beyond,” West Vancouver Police said.

“This incident happened less than 48 hours ago, and our investigators are working diligently on this case.”

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) attended the scene and is assisting the West Vancouver Police Department.

“We don’t have the answers yet as to what took place,” said Corporal Dave Noon, a forensic collision reconstructionist with ICARS, who is investigating the cause of the incident. “We will be looking at all causal factors.”

#LMDICARS has deployed to the 400 block of Keith Road, West Vancouver, for a serious vehicle incident. The road is currently closed in both directions and will be for several hours. Please plan accordingly. @LMDRCMP @WestVanPolice @AM730Traffic @WestVanDistrict #WestVan — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) August 21, 2022

Earlier, on Saturday, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirmed that they received a call at 6:12 pm regarding a “motor vehicle incident” on Keith Road in West Vancouver on Saturday, August 20.

Twelve units attended the scene – 11 ground and one air.

In total, BCEHS said that 10 patients were transported to the hospital. Five were in stable condition, three were in serious condition, and two were in critical condition.

Now, police say seven were brought to the hospital, and two were killed.

Police will collect evidence to determine if charges will be laid in the incident.