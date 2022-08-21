NewsCrime

Ten injured following "serious vehicle incident" in West Vancouver

Sarah Anderson
Aug 21 2022, 9:23 pm
West Vancouver Police/Facebook

An incident involving a vehicle has left several people seriously injured in West Vancouver this weekend.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that they received a call at 6:12 pm regarding a “motor vehicle incident” on Keith Road in West Vancouver on Saturday, August 20.

Twelve units attended the scene – 11 ground and one air.

In total, ten patients were transported to the hospital. Five were in stable condition, three were in serious condition, and two were in critical condition.

On Twitter, Corporal Dave Noon, a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) shared that they had been deployed to the 400 block of Keith Road for a “serious vehicle incident.”

ICARS is called to do forensic reconstructions when there has been a collision that resulted in serious injury or death. The team members are trained to investigate the factors that caused a collision using “highly sophisticated” equipment.

Daily Hive has reached West Vancouver Police for more details and will update this story. Police are expected to release more details of the incident this week.

More to come…

 

 

