Ten injured following "serious vehicle incident" in West Vancouver

An incident involving a vehicle has left several people seriously injured in West Vancouver this weekend.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that they received a call at 6:12 pm regarding a “motor vehicle incident” on Keith Road in West Vancouver on Saturday, August 20.

Twelve units attended the scene – 11 ground and one air.

In total, ten patients were transported to the hospital. Five were in stable condition, three were in serious condition, and two were in critical condition.

On Twitter, Corporal Dave Noon, a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) shared that they had been deployed to the 400 block of Keith Road for a “serious vehicle incident.”

#LMDICARS has deployed to the 400 block of Keith Road, West Vancouver, for a serious vehicle incident. The road is currently closed in both directions and will be for several hours. Please plan accordingly. @LMDRCMP @WestVanPolice @AM730Traffic @WestVanDistrict #WestVan — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) August 21, 2022

ICARS is called to do forensic reconstructions when there has been a collision that resulted in serious injury or death. The team members are trained to investigate the factors that caused a collision using “highly sophisticated” equipment.

Daily Hive has reached West Vancouver Police for more details and will update this story. Police are expected to release more details of the incident this week.

More to come…