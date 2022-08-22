Unfolding police incident shuts down a portion of the Downtown Eastside

A portion of the Downtown Eastside has been closed off due to an ongoing police incident.

The Vancouver Police Department shared the news on Twitter, saying that roads were blocked at East Hastings and Dunlevy streets due to an “unfolding police incident.”

Police say there’s no ongoing risk to public safety, but that motorists are being asked to find an alternate route.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

#VanTraffic Roads will be blocked at East Hastings and Dunlevy due to an unfolding police incident. There is no ongoing risk to public safety but we ask motorists to please find an alternate route at this time. pic.twitter.com/gLzploy90c — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 22, 2022

There are unconfirmed reports of a police-involved shooting, and we have reached out to VPD for more information.