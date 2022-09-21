Six people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in West Vancouver
A major multi-vehicle collision in West Vancouver has resulted in six people being transported to hospital — two of whom are in critical condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
Around 11:20 am, BC EHS received reports that a major collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, east of the Cypress Road exit.
Six ambulances and a supervisor responded to the scene.
Paramedics cared for and transported six patients to hospital: two in critical condition, two in serious condition, and two in stable condition to hospital.
Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were also on the scene.
A photo of the crash’s aftermath was shared online. One vehicle that flipped on its side can be seen on top of a crushed red car.
A woman at the scene said she was on the highway while her husband drove by a vehicle “ in the wrong lane
My husband just saved both of our lives. A van was roaring full speed in the wrong lane on Hwy 1 near Taylor Way. Husband had a split-second to swerve. Car just behind us was hit—flew through the air. No time to warn them. I’m still shaking. Devastated for the people in that car. https://t.co/RV0ko9iRBw
— Adriana Barton (@AdrianaBarton) September 21, 2022
West Vancouver Police said in a tweet that both eastbound lanes are closed.
Heads up: Major collision on Highway 1 eastbound between Cypress and 22nd. Both eastbound lanes are closed. Please be patient as first responders are working. @news1130traffic #westvan
— West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) September 21, 2022
An Eastbound detour is available through the Westmount off-ramp.
An ICARS member, CPL. Dave Noon said, “There is no estimate of when the highway will open.”
Drive BC warns drivers can expect heavy congestion in both directions.
UPDATE #BCHwy1 Multi vehicle incident between Exit 7 and Exit 8 has all EB lanes closed. EB detour is available via the Westmount off-ramp. Westbound lane closure has been cleared. Expect heavy congestion both directions. #BCHwy99 #NorthVan #WestVan pic.twitter.com/Oyy7uu3GhH
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 21, 2022