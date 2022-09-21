Six people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in West Vancouver

A major multi-vehicle collision in West Vancouver has resulted in six people being transported to hospital — two of whom are in critical condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

Around 11:20 am, BC EHS received reports that a major collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, east of the Cypress Road exit.

Six ambulances and a supervisor responded to the scene.

Paramedics cared for and transported six patients to hospital: two in critical condition, two in serious condition, and two in stable condition to hospital.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were also on the scene.

A photo of the crash’s aftermath was shared online. One vehicle that flipped on its side can be seen on top of a crushed red car.



A woman at the scene said she was on the highway while her husband drove by a vehicle “roaring” at full speed in the wrong lane on Highway 1 near Taylor Way.

“My husband just saved both of our lives,” she tweeted. “Husband had a split-second to swerve. Car just behind us was hit—flew through the air. No time to warn them.

“I’m still shaking. Devastated for the people in that car.”

My husband just saved both of our lives. A van was roaring full speed in the wrong lane on Hwy 1 near Taylor Way. Husband had a split-second to swerve. Car just behind us was hit—flew through the air. No time to warn them. I’m still shaking. Devastated for the people in that car. https://t.co/RV0ko9iRBw — Adriana Barton (@AdrianaBarton) September 21, 2022

West Vancouver Police said in a tweet that both eastbound lanes are closed.

Heads up: Major collision on Highway 1 eastbound between Cypress and 22nd. Both eastbound lanes are closed. Please be patient as first responders are working. @news1130traffic #westvan — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) September 21, 2022

An Eastbound detour is available through the Westmount off-ramp.

An ICARS member, CPL. Dave Noon said, “There is no estimate of when the highway will open.”

Drive BC warns drivers can expect heavy congestion in both directions.