Pedestrian hit as Tesla jumps curb, smashes into tree in Vancouver

A pedestrian was hit by a Tesla, that then smashed into a tree, in downtown Vancouver earlier this morning.

Details are still scarce on what actually transpired leading up to the impact, but a cyclist tells Daily Hive that he was at the scene immediately after the pedestrian was hit.

The cyclist was in the bike lane on Smithe Street near Cambie. From behind he heard a loud bang which caused him to stop. As he turned around, he could see that a Tesla had hopped onto the curb, and he witnessed the pedestrian being flung a “few feet in the air.”

“Firefighters came from around the corner,” the witness told Daily Hive. “They were on the scene in less than a minute.”

There’s a firehall less than a block away from the scene of the accident on Hamilton and Smithe streets. A picture shared by the witness shows the condition of the Tesla after the pedestrian was hit near Vancouver.

The driver seemed to crash head-on into a tree.

Firefighters were attending to the pedestrian, and the driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating, talking with the firefighters.

According to Vancouver Police, the pedestrian was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

“Our officers remain at the scene and are working to determine what exactly occurred,” VPD said in an email to Daily Hive.

We’ve reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services for more information, and we will update this story when we hear more.