Cyclist and semi-truck involved in fatal crash in downtown Vancouver

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 29 2022, 6:13 pm
Lance Sandover

Vancouver police are investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a cyclist downtown.

Sources tell Daily Hive that the crash took place near Hornby and Pacific streets and that the road has been blocked off.

Local Twitter users are sharing some potential details about what may have taken place, though these details have not been confirmed by police.

In a statement to Daily Hive, the VPD said that the Collision Investigation Unit is on the scene and that the area remains closed. VPD also told Daily Hive that they may have more to share later today.

