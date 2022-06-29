Cyclist and semi-truck involved in fatal crash in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a cyclist downtown.

Sources tell Daily Hive that the crash took place near Hornby and Pacific streets and that the road has been blocked off.

Local Twitter users are sharing some potential details about what may have taken place, though these details have not been confirmed by police.

Terrible news. A cyclist has been run over by a truck at Pacific & Hornby. My husband said the bike is under the truck and there’s something covered with a sheet on the ground. It looked like the truck had been heading west on Pacific and been turning right into Hornby. — Lucy (@Lucyincanada) June 29, 2022

In a statement to Daily Hive, the VPD said that the Collision Investigation Unit is on the scene and that the area remains closed. VPD also told Daily Hive that they may have more to share later today.