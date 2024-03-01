NewsWeather

Wet snow falling on Metro Vancouver brings risk of thunderstorm

Megan Devlin
Mar 1 2024, 6:31 pm
Wet snow is falling on parts of Metro Vancouver, and proper flakes are flying on the local mountains.

Kitsilano, West Point Grey, and the West End saw snow Friday, with heavy rain falling in East Vancouver.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the cold and wet weather also brings the possibility for a thunderstorm in Vancouver on Friday.

The rainy weather is forecast to hang around all weekend before clearing out for a sunny week starting Monday.

This late-winter dose of snow may be good news for skiers and snowboarders who’ve dealt with muddy conditions for most of the season.

Are you cheering on this late arrival of winter? Or are you ready for spring? Let us know in the comments.

