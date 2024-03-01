NewsWeather

Rain, rain, go away: When will the weather clear up in Vancouver?

Mar 1 2024, 5:50 pm
Liz Miller/Shutterstock

After a wet and stormy end to February, some in Vancouver may be wondering when we’ll see the sun again.

Turns out, the answer is sooner rather than later.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts the rainclouds will dissipate Sunday evening, clearing out for a sunny week starting Monday.

Sun is in the forecast Monday through Thursday, with daily highs up to 10°C.

It’s a sure sign spring is on the way, and the city may start seeing more cherry blossoms arriving in neighbourhoods soon.

So get those last laps in on the ski hill, because winter’s days are numbered.

