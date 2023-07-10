West 4th Kitchen: London's Vancouver-inspired restaurant to close
For those unaware, there’s a Vancouver-inspired restaurant in London, England – or, at least, there was.
Located at 175 New Kings Road, West 4th Kitchen was opened by Livia Boumeester and Louisa Stevenson-Hamilton, who fell in love with Vancouver and its hospitality scene during their time living in Kitsilano.
Dished had the chance to check out this spot inspired by Canada’s West Coast back in 2021, including its Canadian wine list, cheese and meat platters, and Pacific Northwest-inspired decor.
It seems the novelty of a Vancouver-themed restaurant has run its course, though, as West 4th has just shared it will be permanently closing after two years in business.
- You might also like:
- Premium Vancouver sushi spot to open new Japanese concept soon
- A mysterious Hello Kitty Cafe is coming to Vancouver: Here's what we know
- Vancouver's new donut pop-up launches in Gastown today (VIDEO)
The owners added that their dedication to the restaurant and the industry as a whole has “led to quite an imbalance in our lives,” and that any semblance of a work/life balance has felt unattainable.
The restaurant will be wrapping up operations following its brunch service on July 16, so if you happen to be in London, swing by for one final farewell.
With files from Gloria Xu