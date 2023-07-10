For those unaware, there’s a Vancouver-inspired restaurant in London, England – or, at least, there was.

Located at 175 New Kings Road, West 4th Kitchen was opened by Livia Boumeester and Louisa Stevenson-Hamilton, who fell in love with Vancouver and its hospitality scene during their time living in Kitsilano.

Dished had the chance to check out this spot inspired by Canada’s West Coast back in 2021, including its Canadian wine list, cheese and meat platters, and Pacific Northwest-inspired decor.

It seems the novelty of a Vancouver-themed restaurant has run its course, though, as West 4th has just shared it will be permanently closing after two years in business.

In an Instagram post shared to the restaurant’s page over the weekend, West 4th’s co-founders explained “We have made the very difficult decision to close West 4th from Sunday 16 July. It’s been an incredible two years but sadly it’s an extremely hard time for the hospitality industry and, along with so many others, we have really felt the effects of that.”

The owners added that their dedication to the restaurant and the industry as a whole has “led to quite an imbalance in our lives,” and that any semblance of a work/life balance has felt unattainable.

The restaurant will be wrapping up operations following its brunch service on July 16, so if you happen to be in London, swing by for one final farewell.

With files from Gloria Xu