Wendy's Canada celebrates new breakfast menu launch with free coffee

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
May 2 2022, 1:52 pm
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock
In honour of Wendy’s Canada launching their new breakfast menu, Canadians can get free coffee at participating locations all month long.

Starting Monday, Wendy’s is giving their customers free hot cups of joe until May 29.

This is the first time the chain will be serving its new signature medium-roast coffee blend to customers eager to start their mornings off with Wendy’s.

This is the perfect excuse to try the fast-food chain’s delicious breakfast options, including filling breakfast sandwiches, drinks, and baked goods. Did we mention that they taste really good, too?

“Canadians deserve a better breakfast,” said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy’s Company.

“From fresh, never frozen Canadian beef to freshly cracked Canadian grade A eggs, our focus at Wendy’s is always on the quality of the food we serve, and customers will taste our commitment to freshly prepared, high-quality ingredients across our entire breakfast menu.”

Grab your free cup of joe at participating Wendy’s locations starting May 2. No purchase is necessary; coffees are limited to one per person.

