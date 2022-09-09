In-N-Out Burger is making a highly anticipated return to Metro Vancouver this weekend.

The famous American chain, known for its massive 3×3 burgers and Animal Style Fries, will be coming to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, a large-scale charity event for retro car enthusiasts.

In-N-Out will be serving up its famous burgers at the event on September 10. But there’s some info you need to know before rolling up.

Anyone wishing to get their hands on the coveted burger is advised to come early as you need a ticket to get a handheld.

Tickets go on sale starting at 8 am and event organizers say they usually sell out around 11 am. There is a limited number of tickets and a four-ticket limit per person.

All proceeds from the In-N-Out Burger truck sales will go to Cruise-In charities.

Well, there you have it, set your alarms and prepare your stomachs for Saturday! Get more info on parking and tickets here

In-N-Out at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In 2022

When: September 10 from 8 am

Where: Fraser Highway at 269 Street, Langley