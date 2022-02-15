Weidemann becomes second-ever Canadian to win all three medals at a Winter Olympics

It’s been an Olympics to remember for speed skater Isabelle Weidemann.

The 26-year-old Ottawa native has picked up a gold, silver, and bronze medal so far at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to lead Canada’s medal charge at this year’s Games.

Winning the gold in the team pursuit, silver in the 5000m, and bronze in the 3000m, Weidemann became just the second-ever Canadian to win one medal of each colour at a single Winter Olympics.

Gotta collect 'em all 🥇🥈🥉 Isabelle Weidemann completed the full medal set in Beijing 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/qEbIVxBdqN — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 15, 2022

Interestingly enough, Weidemann accomplished the feat in reverse order, winning the bronze first before claiming the gold earlier today.

The best person to give you a gold medal? Your golden teammate 🥇 The golden trio of Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais receive their medals from the women's team pursuit pic.twitter.com/8xrE5Cs83K — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 15, 2022

Canadian speed skating legend Cindy Klassen was the first Canadian Winter Olympian to win all three medals at one Games, picking up a Canadian-record five medals (one gold, two silver, two bronze) at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy.

When it comes to Summer Olympics, three Canadian swimmers have pulled off the feat. Penny Oleksiak leads the way with five medals (one gold, two silver, two bronze) in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.

Maggie Mac Neil was the most recent to do it (one of each) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while Anne Ottenbrite pulled off the feat in 1984 at the Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

Canada has 17 medals so far at this year’s Games: two gold, four silver, and 11 bronze. Along with Weidemann’s three, short-track speed skater Steven Dubois, snowboardcross racers Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine, and snowboarder Max Parrot have all won two medals so far in Beijing.