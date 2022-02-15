Max Parrot wins second Olympic medal for Canada in Beijing

Max Parrot has added to his Olympic medal collection.

The 27-year-old snowboarder who won gold for Canada in slopestyle at Beijing 2022 last week, has added a bronze medal in the big air competition.

It’s the third career Olympic medal for Parrot, who also won slopestyle silver four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Parrot was unable to land the first of his three jumps in the big air final, which turned up the pressure for his final two attempts. But the Bromont, Quebec product was up to the task, scoring 94.00 on his second jump and 76.25 on jump #3.

China’s Su Yiming won gold with an overall score of 182.50, while Mons Roisland of Norway scored 171.75 for silver. Parrot scored 170.25.

“It was a really hard final,” Parrot said in a television interview with CBC after the race. “The level was just through the roof. Unfortunately, first run I wasn’t able to put the 1800, so I had a lot of pressure for the second and third runs.”

Two other Canadians, Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe, also competed in the big air final. Neither of them could land two jumps, so they finished well back of the podium, with McMorris in 10th and Sharpe in 12th.

Parrot beat cancer before becoming a multi-medal winner. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer developing near his heart and lungs, just over three years ago.