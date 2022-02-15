It wasn’t pretty, but Canada did what it had to do, picking up the victory over China to move to the next round of the 2022 Olympic men’s hockey tournament.

Canada won 7-2 on Tuesday over host nation China (two days after beating them 5-0 in their final preliminary round game) to advance to tomorrow morning’s quarterfinal against Sweden.

Jordan Weal scored twice for Canada in the first 10 minutes of the game to give Canada a 2-0 lead they wouldn’t look back from.

ICE BREAKER 🚨 Jordan Weal nets the first goal of the game to get Canada on the board and lead 1-0 Watch on the CBC Sports App and @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/qlq80o776x — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 15, 2022

China did add a first period goal by way of An Jian (Cory Kane) who later added one in the second period. However, the game was never really in doubt with Canada holding a 5-2 lead after 40 minutes. Canada outshot the hosts 45-29, with Canadian goalie Matt Tomkins making 27 saves.

The loss ends China’s run at this year’s Olympics. Through four games in the men’s hockey tournament, China scored four goals while allowing 23, losing every game by an average of 4.75 goals. The Chinese women won two of their four games but were eliminated before the playoff round after finishing fourth in Group B.

The matchup for Canada against the Swedes is set for 8:10 am ET/5:10 am PT at Beijing National Indoor Stadium.

In other playoff action, Slovakia beat Germany 4-0, Denmark beat Latvia 3-2, and Switzerland beat the Czech Republic 4-2.

