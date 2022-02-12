Weekend Surrey border crossing protest draws large crowds (VIDEOS)

While the honking has subsided in Vancouver after “Freedom Convoy” protests rolled into the city, there are still demonstrators in parts of Metro Vancouver.

Now, one of the biggest BC demonstrations is happening in South Surrey.

On Saturday, February 12, protesters gathered to block the highway to the Pacific Highway Border Crossing.

Traffic cameras from DriveBC show the view in Surrey on Highway 15 at 8th Avenue and the roadway is filled with vehicles and pedestrian protesters.

Surrey RCMP told Daily Hive that there’s a large police presence at the protest and they’re continuing to monitor the situation.

“Motorists should expect significant traffic congestion in the area of 176 Street and 8 Avenue,” RCMP said. “Our priority remains keeping the peace and ensuring public safety.”

Police said they were unable to provide crowd size estimates and at the time were not aware of any arrests made.

Arrived at Pacific Crossing pic.twitter.com/kLtShnLNgZ — sherepunjabradio (@SherEPunjab600) February 12, 2022

176 and 8 Ave Surrey BC pic.twitter.com/jh2AxJ6Pqc — PLCA (@PLCA123) February 12, 2022

In videos and photos posted to social media Saturday, you can see crowds lining the highway waving Canadian flags.

There were even demonstrators on horseback and some demonstrators seemed to have arrived the night before to begin the festivities.

Friday Night Update .. Party Starting at 176th Truck Crossing Surrey, BC .. lots of food and coffee . Young kids playing hockey and the music going. Get there tonight or tomorrow!! 🇨🇦1/2 pic.twitter.com/0708ufzTJq — MamaBear (@GothamAsylum604) February 12, 2022

First aid helper Amy view of protest. 1000 people have arrived pic.twitter.com/oKGQF3YVfu — sherepunjabradio (@SherEPunjab600) February 12, 2022



The protest purports to be in support of the “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa, which police are calling an illegal occupation.