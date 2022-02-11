Weekend convoys aim for BC border crossings as their final destinations

Following last weekend’s anti-media convoy which saw truckers head from the Fraser Valley to downtown Vancouver, more convoys have been planned for BC tomorrow.

One of them is being referred to as the “third Lower Mainland freedom convoy,” and the convoy is planning on travelling from Chilliwack to the Pacific Highway crossing on 176th Street in Surrey.

The other has been named the “Okanagan slow roll convoy third round,” and this convoy plans to head from Vernon to the Osoyoos border. It is unclear if the two are being organized by the same group.

Surrey RCMP told Daily Hive that Mounties are aware of the plans.

“Our Emergency Planning and Operations unit is engaged and monitoring the situation. Part of their role includes contingency planning for many different scenarios. The plans are fluid and will change as the situation dictates. We will not be releasing the specifics of the plans.”

What to look out for

There aren’t too many details about the motive or goal for the Lower Mainland freedom convoy, but they’ve provided enough information to help commuters stay away from potential disruptions.

The convoy aims to start at 10 am and the Facebook event post suggests attendees will meet at the Tim Hortons and Kal Tire at the Lickman exit. They’ll be heading down the Trans Canada Highway before making their way to the 176th Street Crossing.

The event listing for the Okanagan Slow Roll Convoy suggests that it’ll be a sizable one.

“We are unable to adhere to an itinerary or timeline, and are incapable of stopping in any cities or towns due to the size of the convoys,” reads the event post.

This convoy starts at 9:30 am and drivers are being advised to meet at the Vernon Weigh Scales.

“Calling on the fringe majority! We are committed to stand united with the Ottawa truckers convoy 2022! Let’s continue to have our voices heard! We will not stop until they stop!”

A weekly event?

This marks the third weekend in a row that truckers involved in these convoys have caused disruptions across BC.

Last weekend’s convoy seemed to be the biggest one in the province so far. The convoy started in Langley and ended up in downtown Vancouver. Counter protests were launched to try and stop the convoy.

One cyclist nearly got run over during the event. The truck driver involved in that incident was fired.

If you’re planning on heading to the states, you might want to avoid the 176th Street Crossing.