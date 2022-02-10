Canada's "Freedom Convoy" spurs global anti-vaccine mandate protests

The so-called Freedom Convoy has gone global.

After paralyzing the nation’s capital for almost two weeks, the truck convoy protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate has gained international traction, with demonstrations popping up in other parts of the world.

The convoy rolled out from Vancouver on January 23 and parked itself in Ottawa on January 28. For about 13 days, the city experienced excessive honking, vandalism, and displays of racist symbols.

While the Canadian protesters are bringing the noise to Toronto, people who agree with their cause are bringing the protests to cities around the world.

Here’s where other anti-vaccine mandate protests are happening globally.

Paris

Authorities in the capital city of France have banned the “Freedom Convoy” protests scheduled for Friday, according to a BBC report.

Cars and trucks from across the country have started making their way to Paris for a demonstration sparked by the Canadian convoy.

Paris police have placed restrictions in the city from Friday to Monday “due to the risk of public order offenses which could stem from this gathering,” according to CNN.

#France 🇫🇷 Freedom Convoy (South-East axis) leaves Montelimar & is now heading towards Lyon. It is getting stronger and stronger as the Prefect of Paris has banned the demonstration tomorrow. Brussels has too banned all gatherings#TruckersForFreedom2022#ConvoidelaLiberteFrance pic.twitter.com/VRowi97Gmh — European Freedom Convoy 2022 🚛 (@EuropeConvoy) February 10, 2022

Brussels

The capital city of Belgium is also on high alert in light of demonstrators’ plans to drive north to Brussels after rallying in Paris.

Philippe Close, the mayor of Brussels, took to Twitter to announce a ban on the “Freedom Convoy,” which was “denied admission due to no application.”

Samen met @AnneliesVl en @rudivervoort, hebben we de beslissing genomen om het “Vrijheidskonvooi” te verbieden, dat geen toelating kreeg omdat er geen aanvraag werd ingediend. Middelen worden ingezet om de blokkering van het Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest te voorkomen. — Philippe Close (@PhilippeClose) February 10, 2022

Resources have been deployed to prevent blockage of the region, Close added.

Wellington, New Zealand

New Zealand police arrested a total of 122 people protesting against the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates in its capital city of Wellington.

Protestors gather in Wellington, New Zealand to end COVID law. pic.twitter.com/bwOI4m8Lgm — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) February 8, 2022

The demonstrations blocked streets with trucks, cars, and motorbikes, and pitched tents outside the parliament building, reported Al Jazeera.

Police also reported arrests associated with the protest group in other cities in New Zealand.

A total of 122 people have been arrested today as Police continue to enforce a trespass order at Parliament grounds. The number of protesters at the grounds has reduced significantly, and Police will maintain a presence overnight. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) February 10, 2022

Canberra, Australia

The “Freedom Convoy” also reached Australia’s capital city of Canberra, which experienced anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations earlier this week.

Hundreds of cars and trucks descended on the city, waving Australian flags and even campaign banners for former US President Donald Trump, reported Bloomberg.

Canberra, Australia.. this is absolutely epic.. this is a revolution.! RESIST 🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/cGAZF0CxJc — Pelham (@Resist_05) February 5, 2022

US

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning the American public and law enforcement that the US version of the trucker convoy could disrupt this weekend’s Super Bowl.

The US trucker convoy is protesting government mandates across the country and it could begin on February 13 in Los Angeles, clashing with Super Bowl LVI.

According to a report by Yahoo News, DHS is stating that the “convoy could severely disrupt transportation, the federal government, and law enforcement operations through gridlock and potential counterprotests.”

Earlier this week, the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit to Michigan, was blocked with trucks supporting the “Freedom Convoy.”