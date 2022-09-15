Wedding photoshoot in front of the Queen's floral tribute sparks debate (VIDEO)

Talk about a wedding photoshoot to remember!

A couple was spotted getting their wedding photos taken in front of Buckingham Palace while mourners stood around, laying down bouquets of flowers as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8.

On September 12, British TikToker Alex John Hood posted a video of the couple gleefully striking romantic poses while a photographer snapped photos.

Those paying their respects to the Queen watched from the sidelines, with some smiling and others looking puzzled and even offended.

We don’t know if anyone said anything to the bride and groom in person, but as they always do, the citizens of the internet had a lot of thoughts.

Some called the wedding photoshoot insensitive, considering the time and place. “Such bad taste,” reads the top comment on Hood’s video.

“The audacity of some people!” wrote commenter Mimi Rose. “No class whatsoever,” said another. The whole thing was deemed “tacky,” “shameless,” and “disrespectful” multiple times in the comments section.

But some viewers of the video also stood on the couple’s side.

They believed what the duo did was their own business, and if they spent money on a photoshoot, they should be allowed to make the most of it.

Many speculated that the photoshoot was probably paid for and arranged way in advance, even suggesting that the couple might have flown in for it. They stressed that because the Queen died around the same time, the couple should not be obligated to cancel their big day plans.

“Why should they cancel??? Are you going to pay for them to re-book everything???” retorted one commenter. “No? Yeah, thought not!!!”

“The world doesn’t stop just cause the queen stopped,” another said succinctly.

Which camp are you in?