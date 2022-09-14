NewsCanadaHistory

The Queen's funeral: Here's how to watch it live in Canada

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Sep 14 2022, 3:17 pm
The Queen's funeral: Here's how to watch it live in Canada
Richard Maidment/Shutterstock

Over 10 days after her death, the Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries are expected to be in attendance.

The funeral will begin at 6 am ET (3 am PT) and will be broadcast live all over the world through various TV, radio, and livestreaming channels.

The BBC and other prominent media outlets in the UK will be covering the event live. But those outside the UK will also be able to watch Her Majesty be laid to rest.

In Canada, you will be able to watch the Queen’s funeral using any of the following options:

Sky News livestream on YouTube

Sky News mobile app — iOS and Android (no sign-up required)

CBC TV & Radio

CBC News Network

CBC Gem

CBCNews.ca

CBC News and Listen apps — iOS and Android

This morning, the Queen’s lying-in-state was broadcast across the world. Her coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

It will remain there until Monday.

More information on Monday’s funeral schedule is not known yet. However, several other media outlets are expected to livestream the event on their YouTube channels, so keep an eye out for updates.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Canada
+ History
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.