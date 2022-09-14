The Queen's funeral: Here's how to watch it live in Canada

Over 10 days after her death, the Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.
Hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries are expected to be in attendance.
The funeral will begin at 6 am ET (3 am PT) and will be broadcast live all over the world through various TV, radio, and livestreaming channels.
Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin makes its journey down the Mall to the Palace of Westminster, where it will Lie-in-State until the morning of the State Funeral. pic.twitter.com/FOE5txyunI
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 14, 2022
The BBC and other prominent media outlets in the UK will be covering the event live. But those outside the UK will also be able to watch Her Majesty be laid to rest.
In Canada, you will be able to watch the Queen’s funeral using any of the following options:
Sky News livestream on YouTube
Sky News mobile app — iOS and Android (no sign-up required)
CBC News Network
CBC Gem
CBC News and Listen apps — iOS and Android
This morning, the Queen’s lying-in-state was broadcast across the world. Her coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
It will remain there until Monday.
More information on Monday’s funeral schedule is not known yet. However, several other media outlets are expected to livestream the event on their YouTube channels, so keep an eye out for updates.