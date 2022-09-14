The Queen's funeral: Here's how to watch it live in Canada

Over 10 days after her death, the Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries are expected to be in attendance.

The funeral will begin at 6 am ET (3 am PT) and will be broadcast live all over the world through various TV, radio, and livestreaming channels.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin makes its journey down the Mall to the Palace of Westminster, where it will Lie-in-State until the morning of the State Funeral. pic.twitter.com/FOE5txyunI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 14, 2022

The BBC and other prominent media outlets in the UK will be covering the event live. But those outside the UK will also be able to watch Her Majesty be laid to rest.

In Canada, you will be able to watch the Queen’s funeral using any of the following options:

Sky News livestream on YouTube

Sky News mobile app — iOS and Android (no sign-up required)

CBC TV & Radio

CBC News Network

CBC Gem

CBCNews.ca

CBC News and Listen apps — iOS and Android

This morning, the Queen’s lying-in-state was broadcast across the world. Her coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

You might also like: No stat holiday in BC for Queen's funeral

Small Canadian businesses to suffer if Queen's funeral declared national holiday

Canada declares Queen Elizabeth II's funeral a federal holiday

It will remain there until Monday.

More information on Monday’s funeral schedule is not known yet. However, several other media outlets are expected to livestream the event on their YouTube channels, so keep an eye out for updates.