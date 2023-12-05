McDavid rubbed shoulders with Nickelback's Chad Kroeger over the weekend

It was quite a weekend for Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.

The NHL’s brightest star was in Toronto on Saturday as he was getting inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame alongside other Canadian icons like singer Avril Lavigne. Much was said about his fancy attire, arriving in a full tuxedo and expensive Rolex watch, and how stunning his fiancee Lauren Kyle looked in a flowing red dress.

Perhaps equally as interesting were some of the celebrity duos that were seen mingling with each other at the event. For McDavid, the notable connection was with Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger, who was at the event to support his ex-wife Lavigne.

Look at this photograph pic.twitter.com/i608vCULht — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 4, 2023

While McDavid opted for the formal fit, Kroeger decided to go the more causal route with a blazer and a T-shirt that pays homage to Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip.

McDavid and Kroeger have previously stated that they are big fans of each other. At a concert in Edmonton in June, Kroeger addressed the Oilers captain and said he would be partying with McDavid after the team wins the cup in 2024.

Conversely, in the leadup to the 2023 Heritage Classic, which Nickelback performed, McDavid told reporters that he was a huge fan of the band and had listened to them for his entire life.

With that in mind, the background behind this particular photo becomes a bit more clear. The real question is: which person came up to the other to ask for the photo?

This connection certainly feels uniquely Canadian. The best hockey player on the planet with one of the most famous Canadian musicians, who is wearing aTt-shirt of one of Canada’s most beloved rock bands. It feels like it could, maybe, be a photo that pops up in a Canadian social studies textbook in a decade or so.