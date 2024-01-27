Rainfall warning up for parts of Metro Vancouver as storms slam the coast

A special weather warning is in place for parts of Metro Vancouver as a series of storms hitting the coast this weekend bring heavy rain and flood risks to the city.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a warning for West Vancouver, North Vancouver, and the northeast of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, and Howe Sound.

Periods of heavy rain are expected, with a total rainfall amount between 60 to 90 mm. The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur over Sunday night into Monday morning.

Alongside the heavy rain, a very warm airmass is expected to raise freezing levels to 2500 metres by tomorrow. These freezing levels are expected to continue into next week and will increase the risk of snowmelt.

The cumulative effects of the heavy rainfall and warmer airmass will lead to flooding potential around Metro Vancouver. As such, ECCC is warning about the risk of landslides in vulnerable areas, the potential for power outages, and travel delays from water pooling on roads.

With the weather warning in effect, Road Safety at Work has released a statement regarding the travel risks of heavy rainfall and flooding.

“Rain and flooding can challenge even the best drivers,” says Trace Acres, Road Safety at Work program director.

“Reduced visibility, slippery roads, and spray can put people at risk. Any amount of pooling water and puddles can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. You don’t know how deep the water is or what’s hidden beneath the surface.”

Road Safety at Work advises drivers to slow down and maintain a safe following distance, use winter tires, put their lights on, and make sure that wiper blades are in good condition.

Drivers can check current road and weather conditions on DriveBC before heading out into the rain.