Atmospheric river forecast for Vancouver with back-to-back weather storms

If you have plans this weekend, you’ll want to ensure you waterproof yourself, as an atmospheric river could bring heavy amounts of rain to Vancouver, according to the weather forecast.

Daily Hive spoke with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for the forecast for the next week, and while rain will be with us for the next little while, Saturday is when the real fun begins.

Between Saturday and Tuesday, a couple of storms are heading this way back to back, bringing a narrow band of very high water vapour for an extended period over a specific area, which meets the definition of an atmospheric river.

An ECCC meteorologist said it’s too early to have any accurate predictions for the amount of rain that will fall.

They added that a few different storm systems are all coming on the scene on top of each other at once.

Vancouverites have barely had a break from a few days of snow, but along with rising temperatures, this rain event could be problematic for some parts of the south coast and higher elevations as snowmelt occurs.

Meanwhile, The Weather Network calls for nearly 100 mm of rain between Saturday and Tuesday.

The Vancouver weather forecast also suggests we could get a wee break from rain on Friday, bringing closer to 10 to 15 mm.

The last time Vancouver got a prolonged period of rain this strong that resembled an atmospheric river was in December.