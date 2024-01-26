Vancouver’s weekend weather forecast is putting a damper on a lot of people’s plans, as a series of storms are rolling in, and it’s promising to be incredibly wet as a result.

There are currently no rainfall warnings in effect for Vancouver, but meteorologists are suggesting to prepare for the potential of flooding as a result of the heavy rain mixed with warm temperatures from Friday to Wednesday.

“Periods of moderate to heavy rain combined with elevated freezing levels and melting mountain snow may lead to flooding, water pooling, high river and creek levels, and possible landslides,” Environment and Climate Change Canada put in the forecast for Vancouver for January 27 to 31.

It will meet the definition of an atmospheric river, a term that brings back terrible memories for many British Columbians after the November 21 floods.

However, it’s important to note that experts aren’t predicting precipitation to that extent this time around, though there is a concern that the rivers will peak in several areas.

BC’s River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for several areas, including the North Shore Mountains, Hope, Abbotsford, Port Coquitlam, the Fraser Canyon, and Harrison.

The first storm arrives on Friday and will roll through Saturday and Sunday. Another storm is coming on Monday, the River Forecast Centre’s website states.

“Current forecasting is indicating the strongest atmospheric river event making landfall on

Monday, with the potential for additional rainfall in the middle of next week. The heaviest

rainfall is currently forecast over West Vancouver Island and the Coast Mountains. In these

areas, total rainfall from Saturday to Wednesday is forecasted to be 200 to 300 mm, with the potential for localized areas to receive up to 400 mm,” the centre said.

Metro Vancouver, Sea to Sky, and Fraser Valley could get between 70 and 250 mm of rain.

“Temperatures are expected to warm during this period, and snowmelt at lower and mid-elevations will provide additional runoff to rivers,” it added.

