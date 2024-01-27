The best rain memes to share during an atmospheric river in Vancouver

An atmospheric river will soon drench Vancouver with lots and lots of rain in the forecast, so we found some memes to help ease the pain.

Even if you actually like the rain, maybe you can use some of these to cheer up a chum who doesn’t.

…Especially if they’re not going to be able to bike the seawall in the pouring rain.

📢 Due to recent winter conditions and out of an abundance of caution ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall & high winds, the seawall between Third Beach & Prospect Point will remain closed this weekend. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. 1/2https://t.co/DHI8xsgnGN pic.twitter.com/CmlLJeZ9BS — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) January 26, 2024

Some of these rain memes might annoy you if you live in Vancouver.

Oh well.

Here’s a meme that most Vancouverites can relate to, especially when the forecast suggests it will be clear.

Even if you like the rain, it’s still probably best experienced from the comfort of a warm bed or couch.

Use the force of memes to guide you.

Regardless of where you stand on the rain, we can all see ourselves in this Picard meme.

Also, aren’t umbrellas the worst?

Have you ever taken a rain sick day during a rain storm?

SeaBus Memes has dropped its latest batch of comedy, which includes some references to Vancouver’s reaction to the rain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seabus Memes (@seabusmemes)

How are you planning to get past another atmospheric river in Vancouver?