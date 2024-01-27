NewsWeatherHumour & WeirdCurated

The best rain memes to share during an atmospheric river in Vancouver

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 27 2024, 12:21 am
The best rain memes to share during an atmospheric river in Vancouver
Maridav/Shutterstock | DigitalMomBlog

An atmospheric river will soon drench Vancouver with lots and lots of rain in the forecast, so we found some memes to help ease the pain.

Even if you actually like the rain, maybe you can use some of these to cheer up a chum who doesn’t.

…Especially if they’re not going to be able to bike the seawall in the pouring rain.

Some of these rain memes might annoy you if you live in Vancouver.

Oh well.

vancouver rain memes

DigitalMomBlog

Here’s a meme that most Vancouverites can relate to, especially when the forecast suggests it will be clear.

vancouver rain memes

DigitalMomBlog

Even if you like the rain, it’s still probably best experienced from the comfort of a warm bed or couch.

cheezburger.com

Use the force of memes to guide you.

vancouver atmospheric river

Familyminded.com

Regardless of where you stand on the rain, we can all see ourselves in this Picard meme.

vancouver rain memes

Familyminded.com

Also, aren’t umbrellas the worst?

vancouver atmospheric river

Familyminded.com

Have you ever taken a rain sick day during a rain storm?

vancouver atmospheric river

SeaBus Memes has dropped its latest batch of comedy, which includes some references to Vancouver’s reaction to the rain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seabus Memes (@seabusmemes)

How are you planning to get past another atmospheric river in Vancouver?

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
+ Humour & Weird
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop