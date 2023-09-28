Vancouver to get sunny break from rainy weather this weekend

It’s been rainy and gloomy all week in Vancouver, but clouds are set to clear just in time for the weekend — when we’ll be treated to two straight days of sun.

Environment Canada forecasts clouds to clear on Friday before Mother Nature serves us clear skies and highs of 16°C on Saturday and Sunday.

After a cloudy and rainy week, this sunny break is just what many Vancouverites were hoping for. Plus, it’s perfect weather to see the colourful autumn leaves that are emerging around the city.

Make sure to get your vitamin D fix on the weekend, though, because clouds and showers return to the forecast on Monday.

This weekend is a long one for many Vancouverites now that the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is recognized as a provincial statutory holiday. Looking for inspiration on how to spend the weekend? We’ve got you covered.