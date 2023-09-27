Here are the places open and closed in Vancouver on Truth and Reconciliation Day
This Saturday, September 30, will mark the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The federal statutory holiday “honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities,” according to Canadian Heritage.
As the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation falls on a Saturday this year, the federal statutory holiday will be observed on Monday, October 2.
Here’s what’s open and closed over the holiday:
Public schools
Public schools from K-12 will be closed as it’s considered a statutory day of remembrance.
Canada Post
Canada Post locations will be closed on September 30 and October 2. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.
Banks
Banks will be closed to observe Truth and Reconciliation Day on Monday, October 2.
Vancouver City Hall and recreation facilities
Vancouver City Hall will be closed from September 30 to October 2.
Specific opening hours for community centres, fitness centres, pools, ice rinks, and golf courses can be found on the City of Vancouver website.
BC Courts
All Provincial Court locations will be closed.
ICBC
ICBC locations are closed.
You can still report a claim by phone or online 24/7.
CF Pacific Centre
Grocery stores, pharmacies, and liquor stores
Most grocery stores, liquor stores and pharmacies will generally be open over the long weekend. However, we recommend checking your local store for specific opening hours.
- Safeway
- Save-On-Foods
- Whole Foods
- IGA
- Superstore
- Loblaws City Market
- Urban Fare
- Meinhardt
- Walmart
- Pharmasave (generally closed on Sundays)
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- BC Liquor
- Costco
Editor’s note: The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for those experiencing pain, distress, or trauma due to their residential school experience. More information can be found here.