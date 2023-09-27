This Saturday, September 30, will mark the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The federal statutory holiday “honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities,” according to Canadian Heritage.

As the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation falls on a Saturday this year, the federal statutory holiday will be observed on Monday, October 2.

Here’s what’s open and closed over the holiday:

Translink A Saturday schedule will be in effect as usual on Saturday, September 30, for Bus, SkyTrain, and SeaBus services on Truth and Reconciliation Day and return to a weekday schedule on October 2. Customers will only need to pay a 1-zone fare to travel across each zone on Saturday and Monday. The West Coast Express will not be operating. West Coast Express will not operate. Additionally, the TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office and Lost Property Office will be closed. Service will return to normal for all modes on Tuesday.

Public schools

Public schools from K-12 will be closed as it’s considered a statutory day of remembrance.

Canada Post

Canada Post locations will be closed on September 30 and October 2. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.

Banks

Banks will be closed to observe Truth and Reconciliation Day on Monday, October 2.

Vancouver City Hall and recreation facilities

Vancouver City Hall will be closed from September 30 to October 2.

Specific opening hours for community centres, fitness centres, pools, ice rinks, and golf courses can be found on the City of Vancouver website.

BC Courts

All Provincial Court locations will be closed.

ICBC

ICBC locations are closed.

You can still report a claim by phone or online 24/7.

CF Pacific Centre

The mall will remain open for the day.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and liquor stores

Editor’s note: The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for those experiencing pain, distress, or trauma due to their residential school experience. More information can be found here.