Metro Vancouver’s first fall storm tapers off ending a special weather statement

Today Metro Vancouver was hit with its first storm of the fall season which prompted the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue a special weather statement is up for much of the region.

Just before 6 pm Monday evening, the weather statement ended after a day of wind warnings, power outages and cancelled BC Ferries sailings.

However, there still remains a risk of thunderstorms early this evening, according to ECCC.

And tomorrow may be a thunderstorm filled day.

“Showers beginning late in the morning. Risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15,” ECCC forecast reads, adding at night showers are expected along with (again) a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening.

Southeast winds 30 km/h gusting to 50 will continue through Tuesday.