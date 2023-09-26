NewsWeather

Metro Vancouver’s first fall storm tapers off ending a special weather statement

Sep 26 2023, 1:06 am
Today Metro Vancouver was hit with its first storm of the fall season which prompted the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue a special weather statement is up for much of the region.

Just before 6 pm Monday evening, the weather statement ended after a day of wind warnings, power outages and cancelled BC Ferries sailings. 

However, there still remains a risk of thunderstorms early this evening, according to ECCC. 

And tomorrow may be a thunderstorm filled day. 

“Showers beginning late in the morning. Risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15,” ECCC forecast reads, adding at night showers are expected along with (again) a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening.

Southeast winds 30 km/h gusting to 50 will continue through Tuesday. 

