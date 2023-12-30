NewsWeather

Here's what weather is expected for the first week of 2024

Here's what weather is expected for the first week of 2024
Metro Vancouver has been unusually warm for this time of year, and the trend is expected to continue into the new year.

According to The Weather Network, after ending 2023 with clouds and a bit of rain, Vancouverites are expected to wake up to sunny breaks on January 1.

The forecast predicts rain and sun to alternate throughout the week.

If you’re planning on taking the polar plunge but are a little nervous, it might be helpful to know that temperatures are expected to range from 6°C to 9°C this week.

The most rain to fall during the week is on Thursday, with about 15 to 20 mm predicted.

