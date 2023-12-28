Balmy weather sets warmth records around Metro Vancouver

The warmer-than-usual December weather we’ve been seeing set warmth records around the province and in two Metro Vancouver cities Wednesday.

This year’s December 27 was the warmest one on record in both West Vancouver and White Rock, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. White Rock broke its 88-year-old record with a temperature of 13.5°C, and West Vancouver was positively spring-like at 14°C.

Other areas around the province that broke warmth records included Victoria, Sechelt, Powell River, and Gibsons.

The balmy temperatures came as much of Vancouver Island and the Central Coast was under warnings for rain and wind, so it wasn’t exactly a pleasant beach-going day.

Here in Vancouver, rain is expected Thursday before skies clear up Friday for a pleasant day with an expected high of 12°C.

How did you spend the record-setting warm day yesterday? Let us know in the comments.